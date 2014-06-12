Springbok legend heads for Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race

They say that once bitten by the motor racing bug you are hooked for life and the latest victim is Springbok utility back Stefan Terblanche.

Now chief executive officer of the South African Rugby Legends organisation, Stefan will have his third taste of cross country racing at the Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race from June 27 to 29. The race is round four of the Donaldson Cross Country Championship, and Stefan will co-drive for former South African champion Terence Marsh, in the Regent Racing Nissan Navara, in the Imperial Automotive Celebrity Challenge.

“After his first appearance with Archie Rutherford in 2012 we were pestered by Stefan for another crack at racing,” said Marsh. “He got his wish on the Toyota Dealer 400 in KwaZulu-Natal last season and again sat alongside Archie.

“Now his pestering has paid off again. He desperately wants to add the Toyota 1000 Desert Race, the only marathon event on the Donaldson series calendar, to his impressive list of achievements and I am delighted to have him in the car with me.”

Marsh added that Terblanche could almost be termed an ‘old hand’ at navigating, and his previous experience would be a major help on the blue chip event in the Donaldson Cross Country Championship.

One of the most popular players of the recent Springbok era, Terblanche played in 37 Tests and scored 19 tries – including four on his debut against Ireland. Terblanche started his career at the Boland Cavaliers under former Springbok coach Nick Mallett, and went on to captain the Sharks and had overseas stints with Ospreys, in Wales, and Irish team Ulster.

A fullback who was equally at home at centre or on the wing, Terblanche was twice a Currie Cup winner with the Sharks in 2008 and 2010. Terblanche is also the second rugby Springbok to compete in the Donaldson series this season, with former Springbok lock/flank AJ Venter co-driving for Marsh on the Toyota Dealer 450 in Mooi River.

Other celebrities to have competed this year are TV personality Marius Roberts and former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey who was the first footballer to take part in the Imperial Automotive Celebrity Challenge.

The Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race is this year based in Jwaneng approximately 160 kilometres west of Gaborone. Competitors will complete a qualifying race over a 100 kilometre route on Friday, 27 followed by two days of racing over 450 kilometre routes on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 June.

